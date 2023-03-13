ADVERTISEMENT

₹35.10 crore compensation earmarked for widening of highway in the Union Territory

March 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The road will cover 10 villages in the Villupuram - Puducherry - Cuddalore - Nagapattinam section of NH-45A

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Budget for 2023-24 has earmarked a compensation of ₹35.10 crore to the land owners which includes the compensation for trees and structures on the land acquired for forming a four-lane road covering 10 villages in the Villupuram - Puducherry - Cuddalore - Nagapattinam section of NH-45A in Tamil Nadu/Union Territory of Puducherry.

For the project of four-laning the stretch from Mamallapuram - Puducherry section of NH-332A by covering villages, including Sellipet, Thutipet and Thiruvandarkoil, lands have been identified and acquired during the current year. Further, in the current fiscal, lands will be acquired for the Thillaiyadi Vallimai High School functioning at Kadirkamam, it was announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US