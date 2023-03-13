₹35.10 crore compensation earmarked for widening of highway in the Union Territory

March 13, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Budget for 2023-24 has earmarked a compensation of ₹35.10 crore to the land owners which includes the compensation for trees and structures on the land acquired for forming a four-lane road covering 10 villages in the Villupuram - Puducherry - Cuddalore - Nagapattinam section of NH-45A in Tamil Nadu/Union Territory of Puducherry.

For the project of four-laning the stretch from Mamallapuram - Puducherry section of NH-332A by covering villages, including Sellipet, Thutipet and Thiruvandarkoil, lands have been identified and acquired during the current year. Further, in the current fiscal, lands will be acquired for the Thillaiyadi Vallimai High School functioning at Kadirkamam, it was announced.