35 fresh cases, no fatalities reported in Union Territory

Puducherry accounts for 30 infections, Karaikal three and Mahe two; no fresh case in Yanam

Puducherry registered 35 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. No death was reported in the Union Territory.

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from the testing of 2,535 samples, 30 were in Puducherry, three in Karaikal and two in Mahe. Yanam did not report any case.

With 37 patients having been discharged, the number of active cases stood at 284. Of these, 119 patients were in hospital and 165 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.38%, the case fatality rate 1.66% and the recovery rate 97.6%.

The overall tally for the Union Territory is 38,646 cases and 37,720 recoveries.

Other districts

Cuddalore reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 24,851.

While 24,515 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 40.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 15,113.

Kallakurichi district reported three fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 10,860.

The total number of cases in Vellore district reached 20,565, with 17 infections reported on Sunday.

While as many as 20,036 persons have been discharged after treatment so far, the number of active cases stands at 185. The death toll is 344.

Four cases were reported in Ranipet district, taking the total figure to 16,042. Tirupathur’s tally stood at 7,538, with two cases reported on Sunday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, four new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total figure to 19,298. Of these, 18,963 persons have been discharged.

The number of active cases stands at 52.