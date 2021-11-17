33 new cases reported in Union Territory

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as 33 new cases were detected on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 16 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,364 tests, followed by Karaikal (5), Yanam (8) and Mahe (4).

With 18 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 320.

Of this, 91 patients were in hospital and 229 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.4%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate stood at 98.3%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,866 — Puducherry (1,459), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (49).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,28,495 cases against 1,26,309 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.55 lakh tests held so far, over 16.52 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,234 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 11,60,364 vaccine doses.