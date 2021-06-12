3,250 Indian made foreign liquor bottles seized from two places

KALLAKURICHI

12 June 2021 00:37 IST

Four persons have been arrested for smuggling and hoarding liquor

Police personnel from Kallakurichi on Friday seized Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and arrested four persons, who had hoarded the bottles for selling them at higher prices.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel, led by Kallakurichi inspector Murugesan, conducted a search in a dilapidated house at Ucchimedu and seized 3,200 bottles of IMFL, concealed under haystacks.

The team arrested S. Selvam, 35, and M. Rajkumar and recovered the contraband.

Advertising

Advertising

Suspects interrogated

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they had bought the bottles from Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, P. Alexander, 25, and S. Vignesh, 27, were arrested during a raid in Vilandhai village in the Manalurpettai police station limits.

As many as 50 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor were seized from them.