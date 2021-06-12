Puducherry

3,250 Indian made foreign liquor bottles seized from two places

Police personnel from Kallakurichi on Friday seized Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and arrested four persons, who had hoarded the bottles for selling them at higher prices.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel, led by Kallakurichi inspector Murugesan, conducted a search in a dilapidated house at Ucchimedu and seized 3,200 bottles of IMFL, concealed under haystacks.

The team arrested S. Selvam, 35, and M. Rajkumar and recovered the contraband.

Suspects interrogated

During interrogation, the duo told the police that they had bought the bottles from Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, P. Alexander, 25, and S. Vignesh, 27, were arrested during a raid in Vilandhai village in the Manalurpettai police station limits.

As many as 50 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor were seized from them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 12:37:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/3250-indian-made-foreign-liquor-bottles-seized-from-two-places/article34793363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY