January 18, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 32-year-old man was found murdered on Wednesday at Aranganur in Bahour. The deceased has been identified as Tamizharasan, a resident of Keezhkumaramangalam in Tamil Nadu.

Police said he could have been strangulated to death. He was taken away by two persons from his house on Tuesday evening. When he did not return home, his relatives searched in the nearby areas and found his body lying near a crematorium on Wednesday morning. The murder could be due to a gang rivalry.