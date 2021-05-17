32 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

17 May 2021 08:19 IST

Highest single-day toll yet; 1,961 new COVID-19 cases detected in last 24 hours

The Union Territory recorded 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll yet, as the toll mounted to 1,151 on Sunday even as 1,961 new cases were detected from 9,446 tests.

Puducherry recorded 25 of the deaths, Karaikal six and Mahe one.

The patients, including 11 women, were in the 40-84 age range and eight of them had no recorded co-morbidity.

Advertising

Advertising

The region-wise toll is Puducherry (933), Karaikal (125), Yanam (70) and Mahe (23).

Puducherry reported 1,585 of the new cases in the Union Territory, followed by Karaikal (255), Yanam (111) and Mahe (10). The test positivity rate was 20.76%, case fatality rate 1.36% and the recovery rate 77.73%.

With 1,491 patients registering recovery, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 17,666. Of this, 2,169 were in hospitals and 15,497 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was JIPMER (519), IGMCRI (440) and Covid Care Centres (701). The aggregate caseload was 84,506 cases and total number of patients recovered 65,689.

Vaccination continues

Meanwhile, 165 healthcare workers, 228 frontline staff and 880 members of the public took their first shot of vaccination in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory stood at 2,30,485, including 20,177 healthcare staff, 1,26,785 members of the public.