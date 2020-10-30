31 test positive in Cuddalore, tally 23,110

Thirty-one persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,110.

The Health department said that 358 persons were under care at different treatment centres.

With 269 persons getting discharged on Thursday, the number of persons recovered from the disease touched 22,421.

Villupuram’s tally

Villupuram district reported 42 fresh cases, taking the total to 13,668.

Fifteen persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 10,226.