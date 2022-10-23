31 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Union Territory

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry logged 20 fresh cases, which were detected from 549 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam (2). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.65%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.77%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 173 active cases, a total of 1,75,240 cases and 1,73,083 recoveries.

Of an estimated 24.24 lakh tests done so far, over 20.56 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 436 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,53,173 vaccine doses.