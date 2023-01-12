ADVERTISEMENT

30,000 flowering plants to be displayed at Farm Fest-2023

January 12, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The festival, scheduled from February 10 to 12 on the AFT Ground, will also showcase the latest advances in horticulture

The Hindu Bureau

Minister C. Djeacoumar says the Agriculture Department plans to organise competitions and cultural events during the festival. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Display of around 30,000 flowering plants, brought from different parts of the country, and the latest technological advances in horticulture will be among the key attractions of Farm Fest-2023 scheduled from February 10 to 12 on the AFT Ground.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar said on Wednesday that the festival would bring together 30,000 flowering plants from Puducherry, Hosur, Bengaluru and foreign countries.

Institutions such as the National Horticulture Board; the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur; the Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore; Vegetable Research Station, Palur; Central Institute of Agri Engineering; Agriculture Technology Management Agency; and other reputed institutes would put up stalls to educate people on the latest advances in the farming sector, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There would be a demonstration of rooftop and vertical gardening. Several nurseries would put up stalls to sell fruit seedlings and ornamental plants, he said.

The Agriculture Department also planned to organise competitions and cultural events during the festival. Food courts would be an added attraction, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US