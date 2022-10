The Marakkanam police on Tuesday seized 3,000 kg of ration rice meant for supply under the public distribution system and arrested one person in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Kaipaani Kuppam when they intercepted a van. The team searched the vehicle and found 3,000 kgs of ration rice.

The van driver K. Ajith, 24 of Tiruvallur district was arrested. He was remanded in custody.