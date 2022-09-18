300 volunteers clean up Auroville beach near Bommayarpalayam

Volunteers who cleaned a stretch of Auroville beach as part of the campaign on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A host of organisations joined hands to clean Auroville beach near Bommayarpalayam as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

Auroville beach, near Bommayapalayam, was one of the 75 beaches across India’s estimated 7,500-km coastline to be chosen to run the “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar/Clean Coast Safe Sea” campaign.

In the city, Pondicherry University joined the campaign along with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Indian Coast Guard and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and its various wings – National Service Scheme (NSS), Students Welfare, Green Campus and Department of Environmental Science – to organize the campaign at Auroville Beach.

A press note from the University said the the campaign aimed at inculcating mass behavioural change by raising awareness about how plastic usage is destroying marine life. The campaign targeting transformation and environmental conservation through behavioural change focused on three messages – consume responsibly, segregate waste at home and dispose responsibly.

The campaign was led by S. Soumya of National Centre for Coastal Research, Ministry of Earth Science, Anitha Gera, scientist from the research centre, Y. Venkata Rao, dean, Students Welfare of Pondicherry University, and K. Tharanikkarasu, director (i/c), Directorate of Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction, Pondicherry University.

Amaresh Samantaraya, Registrar (i/c), Commandant M. Venkatesan and Deputy Commandant N. Raju, Indian Coast Guard, Satish (coordinator – NSS, Pondicherry University), and Sibi P.S., deputy dean, Students Welfare of Pondicherry University, participated in the programme.

The cleaning campaign was undertaken by about 300 volunteers, including students, NSS and NCC volunteers and Coast Guard staff, and mounds of garbage were removed from a stretch of the Auroville beach.