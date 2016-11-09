30 flying squads to check poll violations

As many as 30 flying squads have been constituted to check violation of the model code of conduct in Nellithope constituency. Each squad, comprising policemen, a revenue official and a videographer, will keep a close watch on cash flow to induce voters, said G. Malarkannan, Returning Officer .

Addressing a training programme for flying squad members here on Tuesday, Mr. Malarkannan asked the squads to monitor the poll expenses of political parties and candidates round the clock. The squads were also asked to conduct extensive vehicle searches.