30 flying squads to be formed for by-poll

Puducherry District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat on Friday said at least 30 flying squads would be formed in view of the assembly by-election.

“Of the 30 flying squads, six have already started functioning at the Nellithope constituency,” said the District Collector.

He added that nearly 26 polling stations will be set up for people to cast their votes. Mr. Dursawat said that to popularise ethical voting, they are going to launch Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) in a couple of days. “This campaign is aimed to create awareness on voting rights and importance of ethical voting,” he said.

Mr. Dursawat stressed that as per the directions of the Chief Election Officer, model code of conduct will be applicable to the entire Union Territory of Puducherry including Yanam and Mahe. “Based on the report of the sector and police officials, vulnerable and critical areas would be mapped. They will start the exercise from Saturday,” he said.