30 COVID-19 cases reported in U.T.; active cases cross 200 again

The Union Territory recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases and two recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry registered 16 new cases, which were detected from 600 tests, followed by Karaikal (10) and Yanam (4). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.76%.

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 204 active cases, a total of 1,75,067 cases and 1,72,889 recoveries. While four patients were in hospitals, 200 were in home quarantine.

Of an estimated 24.20 lakh tests done so far, over 20.51 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 716 persons took the jab against Covid in the last 24 hours. The UT has, till date, administered a total of 22,48,847 vaccine doses.