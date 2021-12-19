Puducherry

29-year-old man held for attempted extortion

The all-women police, Anna Nagar, arrested a 29-year-old man for trying to extort a woman in the city.

Police sources said the accused, M, Manoj Kumar, a B.Tech graduate from Theni, hid his personal details from the victim and created a false identity to lure her. The victim from Madurai district worked in the city and was tricked into sharing photos and videos. Later, he threatened her to give him money, or he would share the photos with her family and friends.

The victim approached the police, and Manoj Kumar was booked for extortion and under the Information Technology Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.


