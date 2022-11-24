28 students injured as school bus overturns in Kallakurichi

November 24, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 28 students were injured after a bus belonging to a private school overturned at Emapper on the Kallakurichi-Salem Bypass Road on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. The driver lost control of the bus and hit a median, causing the vehicle to overturn. On receiving information, Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital.

The police suspect that the driver was speeding. Further investigation is on.

