28 seized vehicles to be auctioned in Villupuram

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 18:06 IST

Those who wish to bid would have to pay, along with GST, ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers

Those who wish to bid would have to pay, along with GST, ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers

As many as 28 vehicles that were seized by police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram on November 9 from 10 a.m. According to a release, four motorcycles, 23 four-wheelers and an autorickshaw would be auctioned. Those interested in participating would have to pay an entry fee, upon which they would be allowed to inspect the vehicles from 9 a.m. Those who want to bid would have to pay ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers, with Goods and Services Tax (GST).



Our code of editorial values