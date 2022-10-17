28 seized vehicles in Villupuram to be auctioned

Bidders will have to pay ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers with Goods and Services Tax

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 17, 2022 19:52 IST

As many as 28 vehicles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram on October 21 from 10 a.m.

According to a release, four motorcycles, 23 four-wheelers and an autorickshaw would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction would have to pay an entry fee, upon which they would be allowed to inspect the vehicles from 9 a.m.

Those who want to bid in the auction would have to pay ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers with Goods and Services Tax (GST).

