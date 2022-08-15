28 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 15, 2022 18:17 IST

The Union Territory recorded 28 COVID-19 cases from around 500 tests, and 51 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 25 new cases, which were detected from 432 tests, followed by Karaikal (2) and Yanam (1). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 6.48%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.59%.

The overall tallies are 1,967 deaths, 459 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 450 in home isolation), a total of 1,72,154 cases and 1,69,728 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.69 lakh tests done so far, over 20.05 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,259 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 19,56,456 vaccine doses so far.

