28 fresh COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

16 January 2021 04:42 IST

No cases were reported from Karaikal and Yanam; Cuddalore logs 14 cases while Vellore reports 17 infections

The Union Territory recorded 28 COVID-19 cases while no deaths were reported on Friday.

Of the new infections, which were detected while testing 1,691 samples, Puducherry recorded 16 cases and Mahe 12. No cases were reported from Karaikal and Yanam.

With 32 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 294. Of these, 118 were in hospitals and 176 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.65%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%.

The overall tally is 640 deaths, 38,595 cases and 37,661 recoveries.

The Health Department has tested an estimated 5.27 lakh samples till date, of which 4.84 lakh returned negative.

Cuddalore reported 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 24,840.

While 24,486 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 43.

In Villupuram district, five persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 15,103.

Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall tally to 10,852.

Vellore district’s COVID-19 case tally has reached 20,536, with 17 fresh cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 20,002 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 190. The death toll is 344.

In Ranipet district, four cases were reported, taking the total figure to 16,032. In Tirupathur district, the total number of cases stood at 7,530, with four infections reported on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 10 new cases took the total figure to 19,282. Of these, 18,937 have been discharged. The number of active cases stands at 62.