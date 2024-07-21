GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

27 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from passenger in bus

Published - July 21, 2024 05:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A woman passenger was allegedly robbed of 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and ₹20,000 in cash in a government bus on Friday.

According to police, Sumaiyabanu,24, of Pudhu Nagar in Puducherry, and her mother-in-law, Jeeva, boarded a TNSTC bus to Chennai from the temporary bus terminus on AFT grounds on Friday. They had placed their bag on the rack above their seat. When the bus reached Pillaichavady, Sumaiyabanu noticed that the bag was missing.

However, when Sumaiyabanu attempted to lodge a complaint with the Kalapet police her family was allegedly denied registration of a case due to jurisdiction issue and directed her to lodge a complaint with the Orleanpet police.

The victim along with Puducherry Leader of Opposition R. Siva met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his residence on Saturday and narrated the family’s hassle of making rounds of police stations to lodge a complaint.

Police said that three special teams had been formed to nab the accused involved in the incident. The teams were constituted on the directions of the Chief Minister.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.