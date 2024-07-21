27 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from passenger in bus

A woman passenger was allegedly robbed of 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles and ₹20,000 in cash in a government bus on Friday.

According to police, Sumaiyabanu,24, of Pudhu Nagar in Puducherry, and her mother-in-law, Jeeva, boarded a TNSTC bus to Chennai from the temporary bus terminus on AFT grounds on Friday. They had placed their bag on the rack above their seat. When the bus reached Pillaichavady, Sumaiyabanu noticed that the bag was missing.

However, when Sumaiyabanu attempted to lodge a complaint with the Kalapet police her family was allegedly denied registration of a case due to jurisdiction issue and directed her to lodge a complaint with the Orleanpet police.

The victim along with Puducherry Leader of Opposition R. Siva met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his residence on Saturday and narrated the family’s hassle of making rounds of police stations to lodge a complaint.

Police said that three special teams had been formed to nab the accused involved in the incident. The teams were constituted on the directions of the Chief Minister.