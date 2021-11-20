27 new cases reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2021 00:10 IST

2 die of the disease in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 27 new cases on Friday.

Both deaths were reported in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,869. The toll by region is: Puducherry (1,462), Karaikal (250), Yanam (108) and Mahe (49).

Puducherry logged 12 of the new cases which were detected from 2,182 tests, followed by Karaikal (9), Yanam (2) and Mahe (4).

Advertising

Advertising

With 37 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the active cases stood at 314. This comprised 75 patients in hospital and 239 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.24% , case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.30%.

The Union Territory has so far registered a cumulative total of 1,28,588 cases against 1,26,405 patients recovered. Of an estimated 19.55 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.59 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,010 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours.