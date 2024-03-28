27 candidates in fray for LS polls as scrutiny of nomination ends

March 28, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As the process of scrutiny of nomination closed on Thursday, 27 candidates are in the fray to face an electorate of 10.23 lakh voters in the election on April 19 for the sole Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.

District Collector-cum-District Election Officer A. Kulothungan, speaking at a press conference, said the final list of candidates would be determined once the withdrawal of nomination ends at 3 p.m. on March 30.

A total of 45 nominations were received from 34 candidates (a candidate is entitled to up to four nominations with proper paper work) and, of these, seven candidates were rejected - three for being substitutes of other candidates and the others for submitting improper affidavits.

Apart from the candidates from political parties, including the Congress, BJP, AIADMK, and NTK, a number of Independents have also thrown their hat in the ring.

The final electoral roll that was put out in January has undergone continuous updation and, as of March 27 when the process was frozen, the total electorate in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency stood at 10,23,699 voters. This included 4,80,569 men, 5,42,979 women, and 151 transgender voters.

Representing both ends of the age spectrum are 28,921 voters in the 18-19 age group and 97 voters who are over 100 years old. There is also a sizeable number (38,684) of voters in the 80-plus age group.

An estimated 7,000 polling personnel will oversee the election process in 967 polling stations across the four regions in the Union Territory. “There is sufficient polling staff and EVMs,” the DEO said.

The Elections Department has identified 10 critical polling stations (three in Puducherry and seven in Yanam), and 232 vulnerable polling stations across the Union Territory - 180 in Puducherry, seven in Mahe, 33 in Yanam, and 35 in Karaikal.

Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed at all the critical and vulnerable polling stations. “While two companies are already in Puducherry, 10 more will join the security team shortly,” Mr. Kulothungan said, adding, “There will be webcasting from all polling stations”.

There are 33 flying squads, 31 border check post/static surveillance teams, 20 video surveillance units, and 10 video viewing units for enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. So far, 110 cases have been booked and 41 persons arrested in excise-related violations. A fine of ₹6.38 lakh has been imposed and about 1,000 litres of liquor valued at an estimated ₹3.60 lakh seized.

Since the announcement of elections, 24,055 posters and banners have been removed.

While 100% assured minimum facilities are proposed for all the polling stations, special facilities will be in place for the disadvantaged voters, including 13,141 persons with disabilities (PwD).

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, home-voting has also been extended to sections of voters, with 1,609 voters over the age of 85 and 1,322 PwD electors having signed up for the facility, which will get under way from April 2.

