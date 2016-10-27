26OCTPYSSM02 Brief

Blood donation day observed

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and Pondicherry AIDS Control Society observed the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on Wednesday at the institute premises.

Nearly 12 organisations including colleges and non governmental organisations participated in the programme. Representatives of the organisations and nearly five individual donors donated blood on the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. The programme stressed the importance of blood donation. Director (Health) K.V.Raman was present at the programme.