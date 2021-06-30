264 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

30 June 2021 22:57 IST

Test positivity rate is 3.26%

The Union Territory recorded a slightly higher count of 264 new cases on Wednesday and 254 recoveries even as one more death raised the cumulative toll to 1,749.

The solitary death was reported in Puducherry.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry 1,396, Karaikal 218, Yanam 102 and Mahe 33.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the new cases, which were detected from 8,098 tests, 207 were in Puducherry, 40 in Karaikal, two in Yanam and 15 in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 3.26%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 96.5%. The number of active cases is 2,354, with 370 patients in hospitals and 1,984 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,17,249 cases against 1,13,146 patients recovered.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated so far aggregated 4,93,657, with 38 healthcare workers and 5,886 members of the public taking their COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.