261 new cases, 5 deaths recorded in U.T.

The active cases in the Union Territory dropped below the 3,000 mark as 261 new cases were reported against 363 recoveries on Friday.

The Union Territory also recorded five COVID-19 deaths to take the cumulative toll to 1,739.

Puducherry registered four deaths and Karaikal one.

The cumulative toll by region is Puducherry (1,389), Karaikal (215), Yanam (102) and Mahe (33).

Puducherry logged 225 new cases from 8,185 tests, followed by Karaikal (20), Yanam (eight) and Mahe (eight).

The test positivity rate was 3.19 %, case fatality rate 1.50% and recovery rate 95.95%.

The active cases stood at 2,970 with 493 patients in hospitals and 2,477 in home isolation.

The cumulative aggregate of cases in the Union Territory was 1,16,186 against 1,11,477 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 12.67 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department to date over 10.89 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 28 healthcare workers, 13 frontline staff and 6,886 members of the public took the COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The total number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated 4,56,402, including 37,085 healthcare personnel, 22,855 frontline workers and 3,36,957 members of the public.