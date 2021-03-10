26 new cases recorded in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

10 March 2021 02:11 IST

4,262 persons aged above 60 and 45 years immunised so far

Puducherry logged 26 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while 19 patients were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours.

The cases, which were detected from testing 1,704 samples, were reported in Puducherry (17), Karaikal (6), Mahe (2) and Yanam (1). The test positivity rate was 1.52%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 97.88%.

Of the 178 active cases in the Union Territory, 86 were in hospitals and 92 were in home isolation. The tally stood at 670 deaths, a total of 39,908 cases and 39,060 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 6.4 lakh tests conducted to date, about 5.95 lakh returned negative.

So far, 11,139 healthcare personnel and 3,383 frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. During the second phase of vaccination, 4,262 persons aged above 60 and above 45 years with co-morbidities had so far been immunised in the Union Territory.

Health Director S. Mohan Kumar appealed to all categories of healthcare workers in all medical colleges and PHCs to undergo vaccination.

Addressing a meeting to review the progress of immunisation, Dr. Mohan Kumar also wanted them to raise awareness among the public on the benefit of vaccination. The next review of immunisation will be held on Tuesday.

Cuddalore district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,243.

While 24,892 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 44.

In Villupuram, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,291.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday.