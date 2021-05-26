26 deaths and 1,237 fresh cases in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

26 May 2021 01:46 IST

The Union Territory recorded 26 deaths, including that of a 22-year-old youth in Karaikal, even as 1,237 new cases were confirmed from 9,148 tests, against 1,571 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry recorded 23 deaths and Karaikal three. The patients, including 12 women, were in the 22 to 85 tears age range and 16 of them had no co-morbidities.

The region-wise cumulative toll was Puducherry (1,150), Karaikal (150), Yanam (82) and Mahe (26).

The new cases were from Puducherry (915), Karaikal (222), Yanam (75) and Mahe (25).

The test positivity rate was 13%, case fatality rate 1.43% and recovery rate 82.81%.

The active cases stood at 15,475, including 1,884 in hospitals and 13,591 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry was JIPMER (509), IGMCRI (399) and Covid Care Centres (609). The COVID-19 dashboard showed the availability of 48 oxygen beds in Puducherry region while none of the allotted 216 ventilator beds was vacant.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 98,219 cases and 81,336 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 9,97,437 tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 8.69 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 86 healthcare workers, 129 frontline staff and 2,536 members of the public got vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory. The total number of vaccinated persons aggregated to 2,45,940, including 34,320 healthcare personnel, 21,173 frontline workers and 1,39,936 members of the public. Of this segment, 50,433 have been fully vaccinated.