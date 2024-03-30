ADVERTISEMENT

26 candidates in fray for April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry

March 30, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty six candidates are in fray for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry constituency.

As per the final list of candidates published by the Election Commission of India, seven candidates represent various political parties and the remaining are Independents.

The candidates of recognised National and State political parties are Alangaravelu (Bahujan Samaj Party), G. Thamizhvendhan (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), A. Namassivayam (Bharatiya Janata Party), V. Vaithilingam (Congress), P. Sankaran (Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist), K. Prabhudevan (United Republican Party of India) and R. Menaga (Naam Tamilar Katchi).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US