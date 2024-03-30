GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26 candidates in fray for April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry

March 30, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty six candidates are in fray for the April 19 Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry constituency.

As per the final list of candidates published by the Election Commission of India, seven candidates represent various political parties and the remaining are Independents.

The candidates of recognised National and State political parties are Alangaravelu (Bahujan Samaj Party), G. Thamizhvendhan (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), A. Namassivayam (Bharatiya Janata Party), V. Vaithilingam (Congress), P. Sankaran (Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist), K. Prabhudevan (United Republican Party of India) and R. Menaga (Naam Tamilar Katchi).

