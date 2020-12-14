Puducherry

25,876 appear for exam conducted by Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

As many as 25,876 candidates in Cuddalore district on Sunday appeared for the written examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for recruitment of Grade - II Police constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen.

Out of the 28,624 applicants, 2,748 did not turn up for the exam.

The exam was held under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (North Zone) P. Nagarajan and Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav.

The candidates had to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination hall. The exam was conducted in 18 centres in Cuddalore district.

In Villupuram district, as many as 21,600 candidates appeared for the exam. Deputy Inspector of Police (Villupuram Range) K. Ejilearassane and Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan inspected the arrangements at the examination centres.

