₹25,000 fine for permitting footboard travel

November 24, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Collector D. Mohan on Thursday imposed a spot fine of ₹25,000 on the crew of a private bus for gross negligence and permitting school and college students to travel on the vehicle’s footboard.

According to official sources, the Collector was traveling in his official vehicle from Villupuram to Gingee to attend a government programme when he noticed the students hanging precariously on the footboard of a private bus at Lakshmipuram.

Mr. Mohan immediately intercepted the bus and warned the students against footboard travel. Despite the availability of seats, the conductor had permitted them to travel on the footboard, he said.

The Collector imposed a spot fine of ₹25,000 on the crew. The administration will be conducting awareness programmes for school and college students, advising them against footboard travel, he added.

