Puducherry

248 cases registered for violating lockdown

The Puducherry police continued the crackdown on those defying lockdown. In the last three days, the police have registered 248 cases under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for violating the prohibitory orders. On Friday, 62 cases were registered, the police said.

The police continued to keep vigil in border areas and put up barricades at several places in the town. They insisted on identity cards and the reason for coming out before allowing people to travel. Police personnel were deployed in markets to enforce physical distance norms in queues.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 6:32:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/248-cases-registered-for-violating-lockdown/article31193091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY