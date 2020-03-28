248 cases registered for violating lockdown

The Puducherry police continued the crackdown on those defying lockdown. In the last three days, the police have registered 248 cases under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for violating the prohibitory orders. On Friday, 62 cases were registered, the police said.

The police continued to keep vigil in border areas and put up barricades at several places in the town. They insisted on identity cards and the reason for coming out before allowing people to travel. Police personnel were deployed in markets to enforce physical distance norms in queues.