248 active COVID cases in Union Territory

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries on Monday.

Puducherry and Yanam recorded one case each, while no new case was reported in Karaikal and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 1.79%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.73%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tallies are 1,974 deaths, 248 active cases, a total of 1,74,685 cases and 1,72,463 recoveries. Of the active cases, five patients are in hospital and 243 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.11 lakh tests done so far, over 20.43 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 997 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Monday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 22,32,686 vaccine doses so far.