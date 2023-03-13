HamberMenu
₹24 crore to upgrade 12 schools

Government will chip-in with a 40%-share of the grant of ₹2 crore to each school, says CM

March 13, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The infrastructure of 12 schools selected for the ‘Prime Minister’s Schools for Rising India’ scheme will be upgraded with a grant of ₹24 crore, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday.

Presenting the Budget for 2023-24, the Chief Minister said the government was chipping in with a 40%-share of the grant of ₹2 crore to each school.

The Chief Minister also said ₹924.68 crore had been allocated for School Education to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission benefits to the teaching staff in all government aided schools.

Reiterating the proposal to switch all government schools to CBSE pattern from Classes VI to XII, the Budget also stated that apart from continuing the scheme of issuing free laptops to students in all government and government-aided schools, it is proposed to establish ‘Vidhya Sameeksha Kendra’, at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore for monitoring teaching quality and outcome.

Upgrading facilities of the sports stadium in Lawspet, Thavalakuppam and Bahour in Puducherry region and at Kankalapeta in Yanam is also proposed.

