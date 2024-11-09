 />
231 more fishermen eligible to get compensation for livelihood loss in Yanam

Published - November 09, 2024 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has issued an order to include 231 more fishermen under the list of beneficiaries eligible for availing compensation for livelihood loss due to the laying of gas export pipeline by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited in Yanam region of the Union Territory.

Around 5,289 people are already receiving compensation for livelihood loss due to the laying of 20” gas export pipeline from the offshore platform to onshore platform at Mallavaram village in East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, through Yanam region. 

As many as 231 people were left out from the beneficiary list during the initial stage. Now, the government has issued an order approving the list of 231 more beneficiaries eligible to get compensation. 

