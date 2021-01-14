Puducherry

23 new cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,494 with 23 new cases reported on Wednesday. While a total of 19,961 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 190. The district's death toll is 343.

