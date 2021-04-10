223 fresh cases in Puducherry

Number of active cases stands at 2,084; test positivity rate comes down

The Union Territory of Puducherry again recorded more than 200 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, though the overall test positivity rate came down. No death was added to the cumulative toll of 687.

Of the 223 people who tested positive during 3,751 tests, 158 were in Puducherry, 46 in Karaikal, 10 in Yanam and 9 in Mahe. With 139 people recovering and getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 2,084. Of these, 534 were in hospitals and 1,550 under home isolation.

In Puducherry, the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) had 296 patients and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) 157 patients. The test positivity rate was 5.94%, the case fatality rate 1.58% and the recovery rate 93.62%.

So far, the Union Territory has recorded 43,465 cases and 40,694 patients have recovered. Of an estimated 6.92 lakh samples tested, over 6.36 lakh have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 93 healthcare workers, seven frontline workers and 2,194 members of the public took their first vaccine shot. So far, 87,048 people, including 28,486 healthcare workers, 16,309 frontline staff and 42,253 members of the public, have been immunised.