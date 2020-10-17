222 new COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T.

Health Minister visits medical college and testing centres

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded 222 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao told presspersons that two patients at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute and one at a private hospital died on Saturday.

Of the new admissions in the Union Territory, 190 are in Puducherry region and the remaining in the enclaves.

The death of three persons took the toll to 574 and the number of active cases rose to 4,420.

Of the active cases, 2,814 were under home isolation and remaining at various hospitals.

The district’s tally touched 32,978 as on Saturday.

So far, 27,984 people had been treated and discharged, he said and added that the recovery rate had gone up to 84.86%. The case fatality rate had come down to 1.74%, Mr. Rao said.

On Saturday, 4,209 people got tested for the virus taking the number of people screened for the virus to 2,59,482.

Food supply

The Minister said he visited the medical college to personally look into complaints about food being brought from home for patients. Instructions were issued not to allow any person inside the ward, he said.

“We have directed the hospital authorities to stop those coming with food at the reception itself. Security will be strengthened in the hospital,” he said.

He said from Monday healthcare workers would visit the houses of patients under quarantine to check their condition.

When the Minister visited a screening centre at Manakula Vinayagar Temple, healthcare workers there complained about poor quality of PPE kits provided to them recently.