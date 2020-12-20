21.7% of Mahe’s population exposed to virus infection

PUDUCHERRY

20 December 2020 05:40 IST

The Union Territory recorded one death and 45 new cases

The second sero-survey conducted by the Health Department has found that around 21.7% of people residing in Mahe region have been exposed to the novel coronavirus till November 30.

The survey results were out two-days ago. The latest survey shows the number of people infected has increased by around 16% in one month as the first sero-survey conducted in September showed that 5.6% of the population have tested positive for antibodies, a Health Department official told The Hindu. As on November 30, one in five people was infected by the virus.

For the second survey, the Department collected blood samples of 230 persons for SARS-CoV-2 virus antibodies. Of the total persons surveyed, 138 were men and 92 were women.

A total of 50 persons were positive for the antibodies, of which 22 were women and 28 men.

The positivity in persons up to 18 years of age was 23.1%, from 18 to 30 years was 18%, 31 to 45 years 17%, 46 to 60 years was 34% and above 60 years 21.7%.

According to a senior doctor, there had been a four-fold rise in infection in the community in the last two months. More women seem to be infected than men. There was not much difference across age groups, he also said.

According to the doctor, a recent sero-survey by Jipmer showed around 31% of the people were positive for the antibodies in Puducherry region.

One death, 45 new cases

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 death and 45 new cases.

Toll goes up

A 73-year-old person succumbed to the virus at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. The man had co-morbidites.

The death toll has now gone up to 624, according to data released by the Health Department.

The territory has recorded 45 new cases from screening 3,126 persons.

Of the new admissions, 20 are from Puducherry region, 18 from Mahe and 7 in Karaikal.

The active cases now stood at 339. Total number of people tested so far has reached 4,50,501, according to data.