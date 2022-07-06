21 test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore district on Wednesday reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 74,417. The district saw 73,435 recoveries and the active case count stood at 87.

Villupuram district recorded 26 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 54,811.

Kallakurichi district reported 21 positive cases, and the district’s overall tally stood at 36,600.