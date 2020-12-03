PuducherryCUDDALORE 03 December 2020 00:36 IST
Comments
21 test positive in Cuddalore
Updated: 03 December 2020 00:36 IST
As many as 21 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 24,260.
According to a bulletin of the Health Department, the fresh cases included contacts of primary cases and those with influenza-like illness (ILI). The official toll stood at 275.
Villupuram district reported a drop in cases with eight persons testing positive for the disease on Wednesday. The number of positive cases in the district stood at 14,643.
Twelve persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 10,681.
More In Puducherry
Read more...