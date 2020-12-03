Puducherry

21 test positive in Cuddalore

As many as 21 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 24,260.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, the fresh cases included contacts of primary cases and those with influenza-like illness (ILI). The official toll stood at 275.

Villupuram district reported a drop in cases with eight persons testing positive for the disease on Wednesday. The number of positive cases in the district stood at 14,643.

Twelve persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 10,681.

