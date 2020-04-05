21 police personnel found to be living within containment zone asked to remain at home

The police department has directed as many as 21 police personnel found to be living within the containment zone, where some positive symptomatic cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed by the health department, to stay at home until further notice.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said the police personnel in the ranks of Home Guards, Police Constables, Head Constables, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors were found to be living within containment zones in Ariyankuppam in South Sub-Division and Thirubhuvanai in West Sub-Division.

"The Station House Officers and Circle Inspectors should ensure that the police officers and men stay only in their home at their residential areas, which have already been declared as containment zones. They should not, at any cost, leave their homes until the area is withdrawn from the list of Containment Zone. The police personnel should also extend necessary cooperation to the health workers," he said.

Mr. Alwal said that the police personnel identified in the containment zone shall be treated as “on duty” and necessary honorarium shall be claimed and paid in respect of the Home Guards.