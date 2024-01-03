2023: A quick look back at the year gone by

January 03, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

With the onset of a new year, a quick recap of 2023 compiled by The Puducherry Bureau.

Flex and flux in the political arena

The year witnessed the two national parties—BJP and Congress—laying the groundwork for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Several Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Central leaders of BJP, started touring the region since the beginning of 2023.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, who was made in-charge for U.T. elections, has been making booth-level tours and house visits as part of the preparations.

However, the intense preparations got marred during the fag end of 2023 with the resignation of few party office bearers against the style of functioning of party local unit president and Member of Parliament S. Selvganabathy. Mr Selvaganbathy was made president of the party in September, replacing its longest serving Puducherry chief V. Saminathan.

The Congress, which was struggling to find a political space after its severe drubbing in 2021 Assembly polls, managed to inject some vigour by appointing former Chief Minister and MP V. Vaithilingam as PCC chief.

For the Congress, the year began on a slumber with factionalism coming to the fore prior to the appointment of Mr. Vaithilingam as PCC president. But with his appointment, the party was able to quell open rebellion within it’s local leadership.

The principal Opposition in Assembly and Congress ally, DMK, too began backtracking on its desire to field its candidate for Lok Sabha polls, and instead, publicly acknowledged desire to see Congress fielding Mr. Vaithilingam again from Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. Even after expressing its willingness to play second fiddle to the Congress for Parliamentary elections, the Dravidian party continued its expansion mode by inducting more members into the party fold during 2023.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), witnessed turmoil in its Puducherry unit during the year. There have been several instances of war of words between party secretary A. Anbalagan and former party legislator Om Sakthi Segar, who is considered close to AIADMK’s deposed co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam.

The CPI (M) and CPI were in the forefront of major agitations against NDA governments at Centre and Puducherry. Both the parties sustained the issue of Statehood throughout 2023.

Tailwind for welfare projects

After coming to power in the Union Territory in 2021, the All India N R Congress led National Democratic Alliance found 2023 to be on its side, following the launch of some of its ambitious welfare schemes, including monthly allowance of ₹ 1,000 to women heads of BPL families; ₹ 50,000 as fixed deposit to girl children; and rolling out subsidy for LPG cylinders.

Notwithstanding the criticism, mainly by the Congress, the DMK and the Left parties about the “partial” rolling out of these schemes, the ruling party combine could take solace from the fact that it was able to launch the big-ticket welfare schemes at a time when the administration was walking a tightrope on the financial front. The three schemes alone have pushed the revenue expenditure by around ₹220 crore this fiscal.

As part of an overdue process to fill long pending vacancies in various government departments, tests were conducted to recruit police constables, Lower Division Clerks, Upper Division Clerks, assistants, drivers, and other posts. Several posts kept vacant were also filled through promotions during the year.

A Cabinet-bureaucracy tussle

It is not that the power struggle has completely faded away from the Union Territory under the control of Ministry of Home Affairs. The year witnessed recurrent outbursts by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy against senior officials (read Chief Secretary and Secretaries) for not cooperating with the elected government for speedy implementation of welfare and development programmes.

While making his displeasure’s public on the alleged apathy of senior officials, the Chief Minister was careful in making public postures suggesting his government’s cordial relationship with Central government, Lt. Governor and his alliance partner: BJP.

While the Chief Minister spoke in favour of obtaining Statehood, the BJP remained silent on the issue. However, the Chief Minister’s keenness to maintain cordial ties with the Union Government was evident when he refrained from any comment after BJP leadership proclaimed its decision to field its own member as NDA nominee for 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the lone seat.

Smart City: wins and woes

The implementation of the Smart Cites Mission has been very sluggish in Puducherry except the inauguration of the renovated V.O.C. Government Higher Secondary School on Mission Street. The school, a listed Grade II A heritage building, was refurbished by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage at a cost of ₹2.85 crore.

The restored building was formally inaugurated by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in November 2023. The restoration of two other heritage educational institutions – the Pensionnat de Jeunes Filles and the Calve College—are underway.

However, the implementation of other projects, under the Smart Cities Mission, has not been on expected lines. For instance, the restoration of the Goubert Market, the smart integrated bus terminus on 4.5 acres, an intra-city bus terminus, along with multi-level parking and commercial space development at the Thiruvalluvar bus stand and old bus stand; disabled friendly pedestrian footpaths, an iconic cycle track for 10.3 km; improvement of the Botanical Garden; eco-tourism within the urban forest area in the Swadeshi mill; rehabilitation and beautification of the Grand Canal; an intelligent traffic management system; and a command control centre: an integrated system to operate and manage multiple city service operations; have been virtually kept in cold storage despite being among the first projects to be cleared by the Smart City Board.

No decision has been taken so far on the proposal to reconstruct the Goubert Marekt due to vociferous protests from traders.

Heritage

In an effort aimed at conservation of heritage buildings, the Puducherry Government in August notified the second list of 118 private buildings and 13 religious buildings as heritage structures based on the architectural, historical, cultural and social significance, and streetscapes in the Boulevard area. The notification of the buildings had been a long-pending demand of heritage enthusiasts and conservationists.

Tourism

The hospitality sector in Puducherry displayed signs of recovery and bounced back with a promising growth after the devastating impact of the pandemic and the recent floods in Chennai. The hotel industry recorded over 100 percent occupancy with nearly 10,000 rooms booked from the standard category to those in the luxury segment. Puducherry witnessed a heavy influx of tourists from across the country between Christmas and New Year.

Although much talk has been made in favour of development of tourism—the main engine growth of Puducherry—several innovative projects have not been implemented expeditiously. Work to establish an open air auditorium and two convention centres at the old port complex is yet to be completed.

Transport

The Transport sector in Puducherry witnessed significant developments in 2023 which were aimed at transforming the commuting landscape.

In July, the Puducherry government issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to a private firm to supply, operate and maintain 25 electric buses and establish allied infrastructure, including charging stations, in the city. The 25 buses (10 AC and 15 non-AC) are expected to hit the road shortly .

The government also invited bids to introduce e-rickshaws to be operated either by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) or the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

The revised Road Safety policy was also notified in November 2023, with a priority to reduce road accidents by 50% in the next five years.

A culturally vibrant year

The ninth edition of Pondicherry Heritage Festival (February 1-March 15) featured diverse events, spanning across monumental and living heritage, culture, environment and local food systems as well as a round table on the theme, “Responsible Tourism” led by experts and policy-makers.

The high points of the 45-day festival included the screening of “The Transformation”, a documentary that depicts the period when Sri Aurobindo was interned at the Alipore jail (1908-09) and performances by Meera Das (Odissi), Anita Ratnam (Bharatanatyam) and a concert by Amrit Ramnath (classical-contemporary vocal).

Adishakti’s 9th Veenapani remembrance

The ninth edition Adishakti’s Remembering Veenapani Festival to memorialise its founder Veenapani Chawla showcased an exhilarating mix of theatre, music and dance performances.

Noted Hindustani exponent Shubha Mudgal launched the fete with an assortment of khayals and thumris.

The highlights included music by Siddhartha Belmannu, dance-theatre by Anita Ratnam (Bharatanatyam), Bijayini Satpathy (Odissi) and Kali Billi (Lavani) and theatre by Savita Rani and Aaditya Raawat.

Rajasthani folk group SAZ’s ‘Rang-E-Thar’ show, a crowd favourite and a near certain fixture of the annual festival, served a fitting finale to the event.

Alliance Francaise offers diverse fare

The city’s Alliance Francaise, the oldest in Asia, had a busy calendar.

Guiseppe Chico and Barbara Matijevic, co-founders of the Paris-based theatre company Premier Stratageme, staged their experimental play ‘Our Daily Performance’ and feaurted an ensemble cast of actors, dancers, acrobats, and musicians.

Acclaimed French film-maker Jean-Marc Peyrefitte was at the Alliance Francaise to present his burlesque-inspired French film, Le Tigre et le Président (The Vanished President), an empathetic tribute to a forgotten President of the Republic at the screening hosted by The Lycée Français International de Pondichéry (LFIP) alumni.

Reunion Island’s legacy band Ziskakan presented a flavour of Maloya musical tradition. Berlin-based composer and multi-instrumentalist, Theresa Stroetges, who performs as Golden Disko Ship, staged an electro music show to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty.

The Italian Consulate, Bengaluru too hit the cultural circuit hosting a tribute concert to 19th century Italian violin virtuoso and composer Niccolò Paganini by classical guitarist Carlo Fierens at an event co-hosted by Open Space, an art and culture collective in the city and the Institute of Italian Culture, Mumbai.

Independent enterprise

Independent organisations like Aurodhan also hosted several notable performances during 2023. The high points ranged from an electrifying veena concert by Rajhesh Vaidhya to satsangs based on Kabir’s Dohas by Prahlad Singh Tipanya, folk singer, who is among the foremost voices of 15th century mystic poet Kabir.

Honour for high achievers

The Padma Shri 2023 was awarded to Nalini Parthasarathi, former Head of Department of Paediatrics, JIPMER and founder-president of Hemophilia Society, Puducherry chapter.

The awards was in recognition of her work spanning over three decades among haemophilia patients in Puducherry and the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.

Satish Nallam, president of Alliance Francaise, was conferred the insignia of l’Ordre National du Mérite (National Order of Merit) by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India. The honour was in recognition of Dr. Nallam’s “continuous and important contributions to the cooperation between France and India in the field of culture, heritage, and education”.

With inputs from Rajesh B Nair, S. Prasad and M. Dinesh Varma

