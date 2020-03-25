The government on Tuesday announced ₹2,000 for all ration cardholders in the Union Territory to compensate the livelihood loss due to disruption of work owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Addressing a press conference late evening, the Chief Minister said the financial assistance was necessary to mitigate the sufferings of people. Around 3.44 lakh ration cardholders would benefit by the government gesture. The amount would be credited to the beneficiary account, he said.
The demand for financial assistance was raised by legislators and trade union representatives, the Chief Minister added.
