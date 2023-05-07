HamberMenu
20-year-old NEET candidate dies in Puducherry

May 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old medical aspirant was found dead in his house in Puducherry on Saturday.

According to police, he died by suicide and had left behind a note saying he was not confident about clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was held on Sunday.

The victim’s mother Parimalam of Anna Nagar, in her complaint to the Orleanpet police, said her son Hemachandran was anxious as he was preparing for NEET for the third time.

Over 5,500 medical aspirants took the NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency, across eight centres in Puducherry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050).

