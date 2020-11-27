20 trees uprooted

Damage control: Officials clearing the road after a tree uprooted on Chetty Street, in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2020 01:05 IST

‘Damage not to the extent of Thane cyclone’

Strong winds, accompanied by the landfall of Cyclone Nivar near Marakkanam, on Wednesday night, uprooted at least 20 trees in Puducherry. Deputy conservator of forests Vanjulavalli Karthik told The Hindu that by Thursday morning, the Department received around 20 complaints of trees being uprooted and hundreds of complaints of damages to branches. Similarly, the Fire Services Department’s town unit received 48 calls to remove broken branches.

“I am sure other agencies too, attended to hundreds of calls. The damage to trees has not been to the extent of Cyclone Thane,” she said.

The Department has identified 20 areas where trees can be restored. Immediately after the winds stopped, the Department restored a 30-year-old uprooted tree on Chetty Street. The tree was leaning on a building on the opposite side. “Since it is a busy stretch, we restored only one on Thursday. The others will be restored soon,” she said.

